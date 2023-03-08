Drone Services Market Sales Estimated to Hit USD 97.65 Billion by 2031 – TMR Rep… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global drone services market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031, as per the report by TMR.



Companies in the construction industry are focusing on the usage of drone services for varied purposes, such as site monitoring, surveying, inspection, and mapping. Drone technology has evolved at a rapid pace in the past few years. Key manufacturers are focusing on the launch of drones that are cost-efficient, smaller in size, and offer higher efficiency. Such initiatives are expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Drone Services Market: Key Findings