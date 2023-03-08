Drone Services Market Sales Estimated to Hit USD 97.65 Billion by 2031 – TMR Rep… – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global drone services market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2031, as per the report by TMR.
Companies in the construction industry are focusing on the usage of drone services for varied purposes, such as site monitoring, surveying, inspection, and mapping. Drone technology has evolved at a rapid pace in the past few years. Key manufacturers are focusing on the launch of drones that are cost-efficient, smaller in size, and offer higher efficiency. Such initiatives are expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period.
Drone Services Market: Key Findings
- Technological developments in drones have resulted in a rise in utilization of these devices for scanning, mapping, and data collection across a wide range of end-use industries. Moreover, drones are being increasingly adopted across the globe owing to their cost-effectiveness and ability to offer highly effective aerial drone videography and photography. For instance, drones find application in the filmmaking industry in order to film action scenes and capture superior quality video content. Thus, increase in adoption of drone filming technology in Hollywood films offers lucrative business opportunities.
- Adoption of aerial videography and photography has increased in the real estate industry owing to their ability to highlight real estate or commercial properties, specifically the exteriors. Usage of drones helps to obtain a complete aerial picture of a property. Thus, rise in demand for aerial photos and videos in the real estate industry is creating significant business opportunities for drone service providers.
- Drone services have been utilized by governments, militaries, and defense organizations of several countries across the globe for the past few years. Moreover, adoption of this technology has risen in various private sectors in recent few years. These services…