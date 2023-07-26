Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market Size Is Projected to Surpass $601.47 … – Press Release

Washington, DC, July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market By Application (Offshore And Onshore), By Type (External Inspection And Internal Inspection), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 319.27 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 601.47 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.24% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection? How big is the Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Industry?

Drone Wind Turbine Blade Inspection Report Coverage & Overview:

Wind turbines are pieces of mechanical equipment that are utilized for the purpose of turning the kinetic energy of wind into electrical energy. The nacelle, the tower, the hub, and the blades are the four primary components that make up a conventional turbine. These machines make advantage of the aerodynamic force produced by the rotor blades, which function in a manner analogous to that of the wings of an airplane or helicopter. A wind turbine typically has three rotor blades to ensure that the angular momentum of the entire construction is maintained.

On the other hand, drones are unmanned aerial vehicles that can be used for a broad variety of tasks, including the inspection of wing turbine blades. The inspection of wind turbine components, such as the blades, should be performed on a routine basis and should be mandated in order to guarantee that wind turbines will perform as intended. At the moment, there are three different approaches that can be utilized in order to inspect the blades. Rope access, ground-based…