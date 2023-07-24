Dubai International Chamber Strengthens Global Presence With Launch of New Offic… – Press Release

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has inaugurated a new international representative office in Vietnam. Located in Ho Chi Minh City, the office further strengthens the chamber’s presence in Southeast Asia and is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment between Dubai and Vietnam.

Dubai International Chamber’s new representative office in Vietnam was inaugurated recently with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left to right: Abdulla Baqer, Regional Director – Middle East and CIS, Global Markets Sector, Dubai Chambers; Nguyen Van Nga, Chief of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam in South Vietnam; H.E. Dr. Bader Abdullah Al Matrooshi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Vietnam; Salem Al Shamsi, Vice President – Global Markets, Dubai Chambers; and Hussein Al Ansari, Senior Manager – International Operations, Dubai Chambers. (Photo: AETOSWire)

The office will support and guide Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Vietnam, as well as creating new mechanisms to attract FDI from Vietnam to Dubai by promoting the emirate as a gateway to access emerging markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “We are pleased to take this strategic step that further strengthens the ties between our vibrant business communities, and look forward to building on our shared commitment to innovation to increase bilateral trade.”

According to Dubai Customs statistics, the value of non-oil bilateral trade between Dubai and Vietnam reached an impressive $7.7 billion during 2022, reflecting the depth of joint trade ties between the two markets. More than 170 Vietnamese companies are registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, 22 of which joined between January and May this year. The…