Dubin Clark Completes Sale of Event Services Platform Curated Events to MRE Part… – Press Release

Dubin Clark, a private equity firm focused on building niche market leaders in the lower middle market, announced today that it has sold portfolio company Curated Events (“CE” or the “Company”) to MRE Partners.

CE is a leading special event service company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company offers a wide variety of event products and services, including tenting, linens, fine china, flatware, custom flooring, luxury furnishings, and tables and chairs. CE’s unique value proposition caters to premier events and supports venues, event planners, and consumers throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Dubin Clark launched the Curated Events platform in February 2017 and subsequently led the acquisition of eight add-ons to build scale, service offerings, and geographic reach. In addition, Dubin Clark invested in the platform’s team, operations, and systems to drive growth and regional market leadership.

Al Dyess, CEO of CE, commented, “I’m very proud of our team at CE, we were able to achieve a market leading position in the event services industry, despite strong headwinds during the pandemic. In partnership with Dubin Clark, we were able to navigate an uncertain environment and transform the business into the premier provider throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast region. Dubin Clark was focused on setting us up for the future with the best new partner for the business. We are very excited to be working with MRE Partners to continue our growth and further success.”

Brent Paris, Managing Partner at Dubin Clark, said, “We could not be prouder of the outcome at CE. During our partnership, we were able to integrate eight add-on acquisitions, drive market leadership, and position the Company for significant growth while navigating through the pandemic. We would like to thank Al Dyess and the entire team for their leadership and contribution to a great result.”

TD Cowen, a full-service independent investment bank, acted as the…