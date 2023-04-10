Duck meat market size to grow by USD 1.75 billion between 2021 and 2026; AJC Int… – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The duck meat market size is set to grow by USD 1.75 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 2.88%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read our Sample Report

Duck Meat Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Fresh Duck Meat



Processed Duck Meat

The growth of the fresh duck meat segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing availability of fresh duck meat through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels will drive the growth of the fresh duck market during the forecast period. The high demand for protein-rich foods and the increasing disposable income are the main drivers of the growth of this segment.

Geography

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



North America



South America

APAC will account for 73% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing health consciousness, convenience of processed meat, and expansion of fast food chains will increase the demand for duck meat in the region. Moreover, duck meat is a good source of protein and is popular among fitness enthusiasts. The presence of major suppliers, such as Pepes Ducks Ltd. and Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, will drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Duck Meat Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

