Duke and Duchess of Sussex requested to vacate Frogmore Cottage



London

CNN

—



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s official UK residence, their spokesperson told CNN Wednesday.

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the spokesperson said.

The statement followed a report in British newspaper The Sun that claimed the pair were being evicted from the property, which is owned by the Crown Estate, and that it had since been offered to Prince Andrew, one of King Charles III’s brothers.

Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it would be offering no comment. A royal source told CNN that any such discussions would be a private family matter.

Prince Harry and Meghan now reside in the United States but had retained the early 19th-century property as their…