Duke Energy restores power for more than 250,000 customers across Indiana – Duke… – Press Release

Approximately 45,000 Indiana customers remain without power as of 12 p.m. today, as multiple waves of storms bring challenging and lengthy repairs.

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Duke Energy has restored power to more than 250,000 Indiana customers, but multiple waves of storms have added new outages.

As of 12 p.m. today, about 45,000 customers remain without power. The company is aiming to restore the vast majority of these customers by midnight Sunday, but restoration efforts could be affected by additional storms that may move through the state.

Duke Energy has mobilized nearly 1,900 workers to respond to severe structural damage on the electric grid. Crews statewide have worked to address more than 110 miles of downed power lines, replace 160 broken poles, and clear more than 370 fallen trees.

“We greatly appreciate our customers’ ongoing patience during this multi-day power restoration process,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. “Our crews are entering the final phase of restoration, which includes challenging and lengthy repairs to replace broken utility poles and restoring power lines in hard-hit areas. We appreciate the partnership of Indiana University and Indiana State University to help us stand up mustering locations and offer housing for crews working to get the lights back on.”

The western and south-central parts of the state, including Clay, Monroe, Putnam, Vermillion and Vigo counties, have been impacted by multiple waves of storms causing outages well into Saturday evening. Restoration to those areas will be a main area of focus today.

Customers who are registered for Duke Energy text alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is established for their location. (Sign up to receive outage alerts.)

The company also is providing estimated power restoration times for specific counties at duke-energy.com/outages.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600…