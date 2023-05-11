Dundee Corporation Makes Continued Progress on Cost-Reduction Efforts and Report… – Press Release

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation DC (the “Corporation” or “Dundee”) today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All currency amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars except as otherwise indicated.



FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Reported consolidated general and administrative expenses of $4.8 million (2022 – $5.9 million), representing a 19% year-over-year decline as strategic cost cutting efforts take hold. Corporate head office general and administrative expenses (before non-cash stock-based compensation) fell to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, declining 26% from the $2.7 million incurred from the same period of the prior year.

Reported net loss from total portfolio investments for the first quarter of 2023 of $7.5 million (2022 – earnings of $46.6 million). The key drivers of performance were the decline in market values in holdings of Reunion Gold Corporation by $5.8 million and Centaurus Metals Limited by $3.3 million.

Reported share of loss from equity accounted investments for the first quarter of 2023 of $1.9 million (2022 – $46,000)

Reported net loss attributable to owners of the Corporation for the first quarter of 2023 of $11.4 million (2022 – earnings of $31.1 million), or loss of $0.14 per share (2022 – earnings of $0.34 per share, before the effect of any dilutive securities). Correspondingly, Dundee reported net loss from continuing operations of $11.1 million (2022 – earnings of $31.9 million), or loss of $0.14 per share (2022 – earnings of $0.35 per share, before the effect of any dilutive securities), and losses from discontinued operations of $0.2 million (2022 – $0.8 million), or a loss of $nil per share (2022 – $0.01 per share).



Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation, commented:

“Market prices for some of Dundee’s core investment holdings, namely Reunion Gold, experienced a pull back in the first quarter of…