DURACORE® Partners with Five at Heart® as Exclusive Manufacturer and Distributor… – Press Release

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — DURACORE® is excited to announce its partnership with Five at Heart, a leading provider of innovative bike room, change room and modern office solutions headquartered out of Brisbane, Australia. Under this exclusive partnership, DURACORE will be the sole distributor and manufacturer of selected Five at Heart products in North and South America.

This will allow DURACORE to offer its customers a wider range of high-quality product solutions, while also expanding Five at Heart’s reach and delivery capability.

Five at Heart has built a strong reputation for its high quality, stylish and functional products that are designed to meet the needs of modern urban environments. The company’s products have been installed in major cities around the world, including New York, Toronto, London, and Sydney.

“We are thrilled to partner with Five at Heart and bring their innovative product solutions to our customers in North and South America,” said Chris Luyet, CEO of DURACORE. “This partnership will allow us to offer even more options for our customers looking to promote sustainable transportation and storage options to support active lifestyles.”

“We are excited to partner with DURACORE and bring our products to a wider audience,” said Michael…