Dutch bike owner Mathieu van der Poel plans attraction after being convicted of assault in Australia





CNN

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel will appeal a court conviction for assaulting two teenage girls in a Sydney hotel on Saturday, according to his lawyer.

Van der Poel pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of common assault, and was convicted and fined $AUS 1,500 ($967), according to his lawyer.

The 27-year-old had been preparing for the men’s world championship road race on Sunday when he was involved in a verbal altercation with two girls aged 13 and 14, according to New South Wales Police.

“It’s further alleged the man then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow,” a police statement read.

Van der Poel says the pair had been knocking on his door before running away late in the evening, according to Reuters.

Hotel management notified the police…