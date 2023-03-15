Dutch historian finds 1,000-year-old medieval treasure utilizing steel detector

A Dutch historian found unique 1,000-year-old medieval golden treasure, consisting of four golden ear pendants, two strips of gold leaf and 39 silver coins, the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) announced on Thursday.

Lorenzo Ruijter, 27, who told Reuters he has been treasure hunting since he was 10, discovered the treasure in 2021 in the small northern city of Hoogwoud, using a metal detector.

“It was very special discovering something this valuable, I can’t really describe it. I never expected to discover anything like this,” Ruijter said, adding that it was hard to keep it a secret for two years.

But experts of the National Museum of Antiquities needed the time to clean, investigate and date the treasure’s objects and have now found that the most recent coin can be dated back to around 1250, which made them assume the treasure was buried then.