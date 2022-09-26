Dwell: Hurricane Ian impacts Cayman

Track Hurricane Ian’s path at the Compass Storm Centre.

The Cayman Compass will be bringing you live updates throughout the morning as Hurricane Ian impacts Cayman.

Weather update at 7:20am, Monday:

Hurricane Ian was located 85 miles west-southwest of Grand Cayman with maximum sustained winds of 75mph, according to the latest update from the National Weather Service.

On the current forecast track, the centre of Ian is expected to pass 75 miles southwest of Grand Cayman on Monday morning with tropical storm force winds expected to end around 3pm this afternoon.

It was located near 18.7 N and 82.4 W. and is moving northwest at near 14 mph.

CUC aware of power outages

There are power outages in some parts of Grand Cayman.

An update from CUC noted that crews would be out to “assess damage and start the restoration process as soon as the all clear is given”.



Bodden Town police station relocates

Bodden Town police station has been relocated to the Bodden Town Primary School.

The move is…