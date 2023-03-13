Dwell updates: Silicon Valley Financial institution collapses

US President Joe Biden speaks about the US banking system today in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday to assure Americans that the banking system is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. In his speech, he highlighted the immediate action that his administration has taken.

Customers’ deposits will be protected: Customers will “have access to their money as of today. That includes small businesses across the country that bank there and need to make payroll, pay their bills and stay open for business,” Biden said, adding that no losses will be suffered by the taxpayers.

“Instead, the money will come from the fees that banks pay into the deposit insurance fund,” he explained.

The management of these banks will be fired: “If the bank is taken over by FDIC, the people running the bank should not work there anymore,” Biden said.

Investors in the…