DXP Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results – DXP Enterprises… – Press Release

Fiscal 2022 sales of $1.5 billion, up 32.9 percent from fiscal 2021

Solid full Year GAAP diluted EPS of $2.47

$126.8 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other non-cash charges (“Adjusted EBITDA”)

Net income of $48.2 million versus $16.5 million in fiscal 2021

Raised an increm ental $105 million in Senior Secured Term Loan B financing

ental Repurchased 1.3 million shares for $35.2 million in fiscal 2022

$46.1 million in cash and restricted cash

Closed four acquisitions during the fiscal year – Burlingame, Drydon, Cisco, and Sullivan

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The following are results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the back of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 financial highlights:

Sales grew 38.6 percent to $406.3 million, compared to $293.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.37 based upon 19.3 million diluted shares, compared to $0.05 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, based on 19.6 million diluted shares. Excluding one-time cash charges associated with raising the incremental Term Loan B financing of $2.0 million, earnings per diluted share was $0.50 per share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-cash charges (Adjusted EBITDA) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $31.6 million compared to $14.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 7.8 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively.

Fiscal Year 2022 financial highlights: