dynaCERT and Cipher Neutron Applaud the Canadian Clean Technology Tax Incentives… – Press Release

dynaCERT Inc. DYA DYFSF DMJ (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) and Cipher Neutron Inc. (“Cipher Neutron”) applaud the recently announced changes proposed in the Canadian Government’s Budget of March 28, 2023 (“Budget 2023”) especially the inclusion of Tax Credits for Green Hydrogen Electrolysers (collectively the “Clean Tech Incentives”).

The new Clean Tech Incentives can enhance the financial potential of fast-growing Clean Technology companies that foster Clean Technology in Canada to reduce global Greenhouse Gas Emissions (“GHG’s”). The Clean Tech Incentives in Budget 2023 are seen as being in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement of the United Nations, which is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

Importance of Green Hydrogen Electrolysers:

Collectively, dynaCERT and Cipher Neutron have been designing and producing Green Hydrogen Electrolysers for over twenty (20) years in Canada.

dynaCERT has been featuring commercially available Hydrogen-on-Demand Alkaline Electrolysers to the global marketplace with its renowned HydraGEN™ Technology which includes a line of models designed to reduce fuel consumption in diesel engines and reduce Carbon Emissions and other GHG’s.

In addition, in the past few years, Cipher Neutron and dynaCERT have, collectively, through their ground-breaking innovative Research & Development efforts, developed Green AEM Electrolysers designed to offer Canadian companies, as well as international companies, a solution to generate high volume high capacity Green Hydrogen in pressurized form to be applied to big-scale Hydrogen projects, by producers of Green Ammonia in the fertilizer industry, oil & gas industries, mining, smelting and chemical industries.

The future emerging markets of the Green Hydrogen Economy such as fuel cells and hydrogen internal combustion engines, steel manufacturing and blending of natural gas with Green Hydrogen will benefit from our Green AEM Electrolysers.

Our AEM…