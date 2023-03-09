Dynamic Technologies Obtains CCAA Protection and Trading Suspension – (ERILF) – Press Release

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. DTGERILF (“Dynamic”, “Company”, “we” and “our”) announces that after the close of the market on March 9, 2023 it obtained an initial order for creditor protection (the “Initial Order”) from the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”). The Initial Order provides for a 10-day stay (the “Initial Stay”) of creditor claims and proceedings in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries, Dynamic Attractions Ltd., Dynamic Entertainment Group Ltd., Dynamic Structures Ltd. and Dynamic Attractions Inc. (“Subsidiaries”).



Initial Order and CCAA Process

The Initial Order includes, in addition to the Initial Stay and other items: (i) the appointment of FTI Consulting Canada Inc. as the court-appointed monitor (the “Monitor”) of the Company and its subsidiaries; and (ii) an administrative charge (the “Administration Charge”) up to $100,000 over the assets of the Company and its Subsidiaries for the fees of the Monitor and its legal counsel and the legal counsel to the Company and its Subsidiaries, an interim financing charge (“Interim Lender’s Charge”) for funding during the CCAA proceedings up to the amount of $250,000, and a directors’ charge in the amount of $250,000. The Monitor has set up a website at: http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/dynamicgroup where updates on the restructuring process, the Monitor’s reports to the Court, Court orders and other information will be posted as soon as they are available.

Following consultation with its legal and financial advisors, the Board of Directors determined that it was in the best interest of the Company and its Subsidiaries to obtain CCAA protection. The decision to commence CCAA proceedings was made after careful consideration of: (i) Dynamic’s cash position, forecasted revenue and expenses; (ii) the deferred revenue and contingent liabilities disclosed in Dynamic’s…