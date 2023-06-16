DZS Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 14,… – Press Release

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises DZS Inc. (“DZS” or the “Company”) DZSI investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased DZS securities between March 10, 2023 and May 31, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

On June 1, 2023, prior to the market opening, DZS announced the necessity of restating its previously issued financial statements for the first quarter of 2023. The restatement pertains to approximately $15 million in revenue that was recognized in relation to two customer projects.

As a consequence of this announcement, DZS’s stock price experienced a decline of $2.17 per share, representing a decrease of approximately 36%, with the stock closing at $3.82 per share on June 1, 2023. This resulted in harm to investors.

The class action complaint filed in relation to this matter alleges that throughout the defined Class Period, the Defendants engaged in the dissemination of materially false and/or misleading statements, while also neglecting to disclose crucial adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Defendants failed to disclose the following to investors: (1) the existence of certain errors in DZS’ financial statements from March 31, 2023, until the present; (2) the requirement for restating the previously filed quarterly financial statement for the period ending March 31, 2023; (3) undisclosed ongoing issues with the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) the Defendants’ positive…