E.Design Insurance and Eisai Enter Into Business Alliance – Benzinga – Press Release

Aiming to Promote Safe Driving and Extend Driving Life in an Aging Society Under the Theme of “Improving Brain Health (Brain Performance) For Safe Driving”

TOKYO, June 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – E.design Insurance Co., Ltd., a direct non- life insurance company of the Tokio Marine Group, and Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that both companies have entered into a business alliance agreement aiming to realize a society where people can safely enjoy driving for a longer period of their lives in anticipation of the advent of super-aging society, under the theme of “Improving Brain Health (brain performance) for Safe Driving.” EDSP, as an Insurtech (a term coined by combining insurance and technology) company which promotes “co-creation of a world without accidents” with customers and other companies or local governments, and Eisai, which aims to build a dementia ecosystem through coexisting with various industries and organizations to remove the diverse anxieties of each individual, both will take this business alliance as an opportunity to promote safe driving and extend driving life, thereby contributing to solving the issues associated with an aging society.

The initiatives planned under the alliance are as follows.

1. Providing an opportunity to check brain health

The privilege of using “NouKNOW”, the digital tool for self-assessment of brain health distributed by Eisai, will be offered to customers who have purchased the “&e”, automobile insurance of EDSP (Scheduled for July 2022). With “NouKNOW”, brain health is measured quantitatively through a simple card test using smartphone or other devices, evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory. When driving a car, the human brain processes a variety of information, such as road conditions, traffic volume, or the route to a destination, and makes instantaneous judgements repeatedly. Introducing “NouKNOW” is intended to promote safe driving and encourage people to become more…