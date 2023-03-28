E-Learning Market in GCC countries to grow at a CAGR of 10.66% from 2020 to 2025… – Press Release

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The size of the e-learning market in GCC countries is estimated to grow by USD 569.04 million from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.66% according to Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by various factors, including the high demand for skill-based training, supportive government policies, and the growing adoption of cloud computing. The importance of skill-based training is increasing among corporates. Hence, employees are investing their time and resources by taking part in technical training and certifications. Methods such as simulation training and blended training are used to increase the effectiveness of training programs. E-learning is also used to train employees in customer relationship management. Moreover, several large companies are entering the GCC, which is increasing workforce diversity. E-learning programs can help companies provide effective communication training, language training, and cross-cultural training to employees. These factors will increase the demand for training based on e-learning. To learn more about the e-learning market in GCC countries, request a sample report.

E-learning market in GCC countries – Key challenges

Availability of substitutes

High development cost associated with e-learning courses

Credibility issues regarding e-learning offerings

E-learning market in GCC countries – Segmentation analysis

The market has been segmented by end-user (corporate, k-12 education, and higher education) and geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of MEA). The corporate segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Corporates use various support solutions such as learning management systems (LMS), content management systems (CMS), and knowledge management…