E-Passport Market size is set to grow by USD 15,341.67 million from 2022-2027; I… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The e-passport market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15,341.67 million with Europe being the largest contributor to the e-passport market. The European e-passport market is growing rapidly as governments adopt new technologies to enhance security and streamline border control processes. The European Union has set a goal for all member states to issue biometric passports with chips containing personal data and digital photos.

Many European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK have introduced electronic passport programs to strengthen border security and streamline immigration. This has created a huge demand for electronic passports and related technologies such as biometric identification systems and passport readers. In addition to government initiatives, e-passports are also in high demand among European travelers. The convenience and security that e-passports offer, including faster processing times and reduced risk of identity fraud, are becoming increasingly attractive to travelers in the region. Additionally, the growing trend towards contactless and digital solutions in the travel industry could create further growth opportunities for the European e-passport market. As a result, the European e-passport market is expected to continue growing, creating growth opportunities for both government and private players during the forecast period.

