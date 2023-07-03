E-Wallet Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.41% from 2022 to 2027|Rising number of o… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The e-wallet market size is estimated to grow by USD 163.43 billion during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by technology (proximity and remote), application (retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, hospitality and transportation, telecommunication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the proximity segment will be significant during the forecast period. Proximity-based e-wallets have gained widespread popularity in several industries including retail, transportation, and hospitality. These e-wallets offer enhanced convenience, speed, and security compared to traditional payment methods, as they enable contactless payments through smartphones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The rising number of online transactions is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The global internet user population has witnessed significant growth, increasing from 16% in 2005 to over 59% in 2021, as reported by the World Bank. This surge in internet usage has coincided with a rise in online transactions, including e-commerce, bill payments, and peer-to-peer transfers. As online transactions continue to escalate, there is an expected rise in the demand for convenient and secure payment methods, such as e-wallets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

E-Wallet Market – Market Insights