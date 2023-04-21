E3 Lithium Files 2022 Year End Financial Results and NI 43-101 Technical Report … – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ – E3 LITHIUM LTD. ETL OW EEMMF “E3” or the “Company,” Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the full year 2022.
“Last year was a foundation-building year for E3 Lithium. The goals we set out and accomplished are expected to continue the positive momentum to unlock material shareholder value in 2023 and beyond,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. “We are confident in our focused strategy, ensuring E3 Lithium is firmly positioned to meet global demand for lithium and deliver battery-grade lithium to the market.”
2022 Business Highlights
- Government support: Awarded $27 million from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.
- Strategic partnerships: Executed a USD $5 million Strategic Agreement with Imperial Oil Limited, representing the first investment in lithium from a global energy industry leader. Additionally, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pure Lithium, which produced a lithium metal battery using E3’s lithium concentrate. Given the size of E3 Lithium’s resource and opportunity in Alberta, the Company believes there is opportunity to develop portions of its resource with partners while still leaving significant land for E3 Lithium to develop on its own. The Company also has an active commercial/corporate development group engaging and developing relationships with potential customers of our battery-grade lithium products.
- First manufacture of commercial scale sorbent: Oversaw the successful manufacture of its first quantity of continuously produced, commercial scale sorbent, critical to the success and commercialization of our ion-exchange DLE technology.
- First brine production wells drilled in Alberta: Drilled the first two brine production wells for the purposes of evaluating lithium and sampled a total of three wells in the heart of the Clearwater Project Area,…