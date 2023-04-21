E3 Lithium Files 2022 Year End Financial Results and NI 43-101 Technical Report … – Press Release

CALGARY, AB, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ – E3 LITHIUM LTD. ETL OW EEMMF “E3” or the “Company,” Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today filed its Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the full year 2022.

“Last year was a foundation-building year for E3 Lithium. The goals we set out and accomplished are expected to continue the positive momentum to unlock material shareholder value in 2023 and beyond,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. “We are confident in our focused strategy, ensuring E3 Lithium is firmly positioned to meet global demand for lithium and deliver battery-grade lithium to the market.”

2022 Business Highlights