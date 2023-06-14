Ear Health Market – Listen to the Future: Discover the Latest Breakthroughs in E… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The market analysis of the global ear health market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 1.48 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.3% to reach US$ 2.57 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for ear health indicates that revenue share is likely to increase significantly. The total condition of the ears, including the parts that are responsible for hearing, balance, and communication, is referred to as ear health.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with ear health products is driving the market revenue share.

The increasing awareness of the population for ear health is driving the market demand.

The demand for precise disease treatment is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Ear Health Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1.48 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2.57 billion CAGR 6.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Product Type and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Ear Health Market:

In August 2021, to diversify its line-up of products used in ear, nose, and throat treatments, Medtronic PLC (Ireland) purchased Intersect ENT (US).

In May 2021, Sennheiser was purchased by Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland) to broaden its product line and reach new growth markets.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for ear health includes:

Demant A/S

Cochlear Limited

GN Store Nord A/S

William Demant Holding A/S

Widex A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global ear health market revenue is