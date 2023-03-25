Early Education Leadership Conference in Hershey Brings Together Hundreds of Chi… – Press Release

The national event, hosted by Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning, focused on the importance of whole-child and whole-family care.

HERSHEY, Pa., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning (CHS) hosted an education leadership conference this week that engaged local, state and national professionals in discussing the importance of support and advocacy for our youngest children. The first-ever event—called the CHS ECE Leaders Summit and held over two days at the Hershey Lodge—provided expert presentations, networking opportunities, and practical takeaways for educators through a variety of keynotes and panel discussions.

“This Summit showcased just how special the early childhood education community is—the turnout, passion and talent of everyone here was so evident,” said Pete Gurt, President of CHS and Milton Hershey School (MHS). “Clearly, all of our attendees know that creating high-quality learning communities is such a critical need. I believe we inspired each other to greater commitment and action in helping young learners as we grow the future, together.”

Beginning with a keynote dinner on Wednesday, March 22, and concluding with a heartfelt address by author Nicole Lynn Lewis on Thursday, March 23, the Summit highlighted holistic concepts in early childhood care. Content tracks included whole child education, two-generational impact, and developing highly effective educators and leaders.

Among the noteworthy presenters were Dr. Junlei Li of Harvard University and Dr. Walter Gilliam of the Buffet Institute at the University of Nebraska. In addition to early learning professionals and community leaders, more than a dozen MHS students interested in the education field attended the Summit. These students met with Li, Gilliam and Senate Alexander—the executive director of CHS—and were encouraged to become the next generation of leaders in early childhood education.

“As an MHS alum myself, I’m incredibly proud…