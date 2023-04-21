Earth Day Activities Empower Students to Help Less Fortunate, Get Creative – Press Release

Two National Heritage Academies schools in Colorado and Michigan provide opportunities for students to get hands-on with recycling projects.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The focus of Earth Day often has to do with cleanup and beautification, but students at two National Heritage Academies schools have been given very different directives. Both of which are being embraced with youthful enthusiasm.

Students at Walker Charter Academy are collecting used plastic bags to be made into sleeping mats for the homeless. The drive behind this project started with Achievement and Behavior Specialist Christa Schwarz and is being used to teach students from kindergarten through eighth grade about two major issues in the country: caring for the earth and the homeless.

“We’re not just teaching academics, we’re teaching Moral Focus, and we’re teaching them to be part of society and to better society, that’s what we want,” Schwarz said. “We want to teach the kids about empathy.”

Walker Charter Academy’s Christa Schwarz:

“I love tackling projects where kids feel like they’re making a difference. I want to empower them to believe they can make a difference.”

Students have collected more than 3,000 plastic bags, which will be delivered to a West Michigan woman who weaves them into thick, waterproof mats to help improve the quality of life for Michigan’s homeless population.

“I think the younger kids understand they’re doing something for the earth, but the older kids definitely get it,” she said. “I love tackling projects where kids feel like they’re making a difference. I want to empower them to believe they can make a difference. Yes, we have a lot of problems in the world, and they’re big problems, but we can all do something about them, especially when we band together.”

Nearly 1,200 miles away at Mountain View Charter Academy in Colorado Springs, students are hard at work on a project blending creativity, personal expression, and recyclables.

National Heritage…