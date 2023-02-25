East Africa Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End – Press Release

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ – East Africa Metals Inc. EAM (“East Africa” or the “Company”) announces the change in its financial year end from December 31 to March 31.

The change in financial year-end has been made to align the timing of the Company’s financial reporting obligations with the availability of the Company’s service providers.

The Company will file the interim financial statements for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2022 on or before March 1, 2023, and audited financial statements for the transition year ended March 31, 2023 on or before July 31, 2023. Further details regarding the change in financial year end will be available in the Company’s notice of change in year-end prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and filed under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Additional information about East Africa can be viewed at the Company’s website at www.eastafricametals.com or at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

