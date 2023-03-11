East African countries can now access the best healthcare in India – Press Release

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Having access to the best medical care, supported by pristine infrastructure, and a strong support system is a boon for a patient with illness requiring special attention. Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital in Mumbai, India is one such boon. The hospital renders such assistance to patients from Tanzania, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda.

East Africans requiring professional medical intervention in Heart ailments, Organ Transplant (Kidney, Liver, and Bone Marrow), Joint Replacement and Redo Surgeries, Brain Ailments and Spinal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery & Rehabilitation, Cancer Care – Radiation, Medication and Surgery, Breast Cancer Care and many other diseases can trust the Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital in India to render the best possible treatment.

Commenting on the special services available, hospital CEO Dr Sujit Chatterjee, stated, “We at L H Hiranandani Hospital understand that overseas travel to access specialized healthcare can be a daunting task. Therefore, we have set up a dedicated department to assist patients with ground support. Interacting with the hospital is easy via email, live chat, or online video consultations. We have a tie-up with over 30 global healthcare insurance providers that makes various financial arrangements easy for the patients. A dedicated Relationship Manager is available to the patients throughout the time of treatment. The individual gets support right from the time of admission to discharge that includes airport transfers, travel arrangements. A relative of the patient gets a regular update on patient’s progress.”

The hospital provides medical visa assistance to foreign nationals seeking medical treatment. This helps international patients easily procure a visa for India. Free airport pickup and drop is available from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport. Deluxe suites and single rooms are available….