East Finish man gunned down inside his residence : Cayman Information Service

Sven Brett Connor

(CNS): The RCIPS has opened a murder inquiry after a local man was shot several times at his East End home off Sea View Road on Thursday night. Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the dead man, but CNS has learned from unconfirmed sources that the man is Sven Connor (43), who was arrested in October after jumping bail on assault charges. The emergency services were called to his residence after reports of gunshots were made to 911 about 10pm last night.

When they arrived and entered the property, the armed police found Connor with multiple gunshot wounds, and unresponsive inside the house. A doctor attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

Searches of the area were carried out last night, but no suspect was located. Further daylight searches and examinations of the crime scene were made Friday but no arrests have been made. Police remain on site and are asking the public to respect the cordon and stay clear of the crime scene while…