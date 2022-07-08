Ebanks: Cayman able to embrace future tech financial system

Finance Minister André Ebanks Chamber of Commerce Parliamentary Lunch

(CNS): Cayman needs to build on its existing blue-chip financial services product and embrace the future of digital industries, according to Financial Services Minister André Ebanks. Speaking at the Chamber of Commerce Parliamentary Lunch on Thursday, he said the Cayman Islands is ready to take a chance and layer on top of its world-class regulatory and legal framework the new opportunities “that are staring us in the face” in fields such as tech and healthcare.

Standing in for Premier Wayne Panton, who is still isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Ebanks gave the keynote speech at the event about the goals of the PACT Government and voiced a call to action on behalf of the premier.

He said the aim was to develop the local economy to provide new well-paid, quality jobs from emerging digital, healthcare and green technologies. The minister said that the tech future is coming whether…