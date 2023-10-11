Ebanks hopes to boost maritime enterprise : Cayman Information Service

(L-R) MACI CEO Joel Walton, MACI Business Development Manager Kayla Martin, former MACI Chairperson Sherice Arman, and Minister André Ebanks (photo supplied)

(CNS): Financial Services Minister André Ebanks travelled to Athens, Greece, last week to support Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands (MACI) CEO Joel Walton and his staff in meetings with members of the Greek shipping community. The trip was part of MACI’s year-long celebrations of the 120-year anniversary of the Cayman Islands Shipping Registry and comes as Cayman works on modernising its maritime sector and the legislative framework to attract more international business.

“These meetings come at an important time, where we are maintaining our good international standing with regards to tax, finalising a modernised Merchant Shipping Act to assist with the enhancement of our maritime-related business, while celebrating the 120th anniversary of our Shipping Registry,” Ebanks said.

“I’m optimistic…