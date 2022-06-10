ECB appoints Muslim inclusion adviser after racism scandal

Muslim players Moeen Ali (left) and Adil Rashid are mainstays in the England team

The England and Wales Cricket Board has appointed a Muslim inclusion body as an adviser as it attempts to ensure the sport learns from its racism scandal.

Nujum Sports – which devised the Muslim athlete charter – will work with the men’s and women’s England teams, the 18 counties and the recreational game.

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq told MPs last October that English cricket was “institutionally racist”.

The ECB said it wanted to “listen to the insights of Nujum”.

Nujum Sports, founded in August 2020 by former Football Association officer Ebadur Rahman, was set up with the aim of ensuring Muslim athletes have every opportunity to fulfil their potential.

In 2021, it devised the Muslim athletes charter, a 10-point framework through which clubs can assess whether their facilities and practices cater adequately to Muslims.

Kate Miller, the ECB’s chief diversity and communications officer, said: “Over…