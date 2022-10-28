ECB funding improve to take variety of skilled ladies cricketers to just about 100

Northern Diamonds, in blue, defeated Souther Vipers in the final of this year’s Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

The number of professional women cricketers in England and Wales will rise to almost 100 next year after an increase in funding.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have announced a £3.5m boost for each of 2023 and 2024.

Each of the eight regional teams will have 10 players whose contracts are funded by the ECB, making 80 in total.

Those will be joined by around 17 centrally contracted England players, to be announced in the coming weeks.

Some 40 domestic players below the England set-up were first given contracts by the ECB in 2020, a number that rose to 48 in 2021.

The latest increase will take place in two stages – first to 56 on 1 November, then the full 80 on 1 February.

The total number of professionals could exceed 100 depending on contracts given out by the regions themselves, with money not provided by the ECB – 10 such deals currently exist.

The ECB will spend £7m…