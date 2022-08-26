ECB high-performance assessment proposes much less home cricket

Surrey are currently top of Division One in the County Championship

A smaller top division of the County Championship and fewer days of cricket are among proposals from a review into the men’s game in England and Wales.

The review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, is aimed at producing “sustained success” for the England men’s team.

Any changes to the domestic structure would have to be agreed by the 18 first-class counties.

There is no proposal to cut the number of first-class counties and The Hundred will remain until at least 2028.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) “high-performance review” external-link is not limited to the domestic structure and also contains proposals around multi-year central contracts for England players, how those players can prepare for overseas conditions and the development of young players.

The review does not cover women’s cricket.

The proposals will now enter a “consultation stage”, with recommendations delivered in late September.

The first-class counties…