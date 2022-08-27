ECB Incapacity Premier League: Sue Benson excited to check herself in new competitors

Sue Benson captained her Middlesex disability side to a first league title at second-team level

Sue Benson’s laugh turns heads. It’s a full-throated affair, the laugh of someone who knows the value of positive thought.

Given her back story – particularly the tale surrounding her rebuilt knee – she has every reason to feel good.

And when the England and Wales Cricket Board’s inaugural Disability Premier League – a unique, pan-impairment tournament – starts this weekend, Benson will carve out her own slice of cricketing history.

Fresh from captaining her Middlesex disability side to a first league triumph at second-team level, she is the sole female representative among four squads – Pirates, Hawks, Tridents and Black Cats – handpicked to champion and promote the best of the disability game.

Across three weekends of T20 round-robin games, with a final before England women’s T20 international with India at Bristol on 15 September, Benson – a secondary school teacher by day – will rub…