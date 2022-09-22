ECB proposals equally unworkable as present schedule in county cricket, says Sussex chief

English cricket’s ambition must be to beat Australia – Strauss

Proposed changes to English cricket are “exactly what the game needs” – but at the same time “unworkable”, says Sussex County Cricket Club chair Jon Filby.

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) high-performance review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, suggests several changes to improve Test cricket.

The number of county championship and Twenty20 Blast matches could be cut.

“Strauss’ high performance review is equally unworkable as far as county cricket is concerned,” Filby said.

“When looked at through the lens of high performance it is exactly what the game needs. But we are not only looking through the lens of high performance,” he told BBC 5 Live Sports Extra.

“We are looking through a financial and commercial lens. We are looking through the eyes of our members who have cricket that they want and we’re looking very much through a variety of angles that is not just high performance.”

The new plans also would see a First…