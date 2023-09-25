ECB publishes response to ICEC report and says it desires to ‘change the sport’

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket received more than 4,000 responses to its call for evidence

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says it wants “to change the game” as it publishes its response to a report detailing racism, sexism, classism and elitism in the sport.

Discrimination in cricket in England and Wales is “widespread” according to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC).

The ECB response accepts “most” of the ICEC report’s 44 recommendations.

They include the creation of an independent regulator for the game.

“The ICEC report was a massive moment for the sport and a responsibility we take extremely seriously, to bring about the changes we all want to see,” said ECB chief executive Richard Gould.

“We think we are on a journey to try to change history in terms of what cricket looks like and will look like.”

One of the recommendations the report made when it was published in June was for the ECB to issue an unreserved public apology for its…