ECB recommends fines and bans for ex-Yorkshire gamers discovered to have used racist language

Gary Ballance played 23 Tests for England and one for Zimbabwe

Former England batter Gary Ballance should be fined £8,000 and banned for eight weeks for using racist language at Yorkshire, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The charges stemmed from claims made by former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq.

Ballance, who retired earlier this month, admitted the charge against him.

At a hearing in London on Wednesday, the ECB said Ballance’s fine should be reduced from £12,500 and the suspension reduced from 10 weeks because he admitted guilt and apologised to Rafiq.

It said Ballance, 33, should also go on an education course and be reprimanded.

The ECB recommended a combination of fines, suspensions, reprimands and education courses for former England bowler Tim Bresnan, former Yorkshire captain and coach Andrew Gale and former Scotland bowler John Blain.

The sanction recommendations for former England bowler Matthew Hoggard and former Yorkshire all-rounder Richard Pyrah are…