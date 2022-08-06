ECB: Surrey chair Richard Thompson shifting to similar position at governing physique

Richard Thompson has been chair of Surrey since 2010

Surrey chair Richard Thompson has been named as the next chair of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Thompson, who starts his new role on 1 September, has agreed a five-year term.

Ian Watmore left the role in October after serving only 13 months of an intended five-year term, with Martin Darlow standing in as interim chair.

Thompson, 55, has pledged to “restore the trust” from communities in which the ECB has “fallen short” – and give cricket “a fresh start”.

The founder and chair of talent management agency M&C Saatchi Merlin and chair of the M&C Saatchi UK Group, Thompson served as a non-executive director of the ECB from 2012-2018.

His appointment follows a number of racism scandals in the sport.

“Cricket has given me the chance to meet an incredibly diverse range of amazing people,” said Thompson.

“Their passion, endeavour and love for the game is what I want to harness, to take our game forward, to new heights across England…