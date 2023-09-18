ECB to offer free interval merchandise in any respect grassroots golf equipment with women’ groups

England player Tammy Beaumont has supported the ECB’s programme

The England and Wales Cricket Board will provide free period products at all grassroots clubs with girls’ teams.

In partnership with Initial, the programme will supply free and discreet access to in-cubicle period products.

Following a successful trial in Derbyshire, it is now being rolled out across England and Wales.

The ECB’s head of female participation, Tessa Whieldon, said “inclusive” facilities are crucial to making people feel “cricket is a game for them”.

“Bringing period dignity to grassroots cricket is one step of many towards becoming a more diverse and inclusive sport,” she added.

England cricketer Tammy Beaumont has previously discussed the difficulties of juggling periods with wearing cricket whites.

When the grassroots pilot initiative was announced in June, Beaumont said: “We want as many girls and women as possible to feel that cricket is a game for them – and in order to do that we need to ensure that…