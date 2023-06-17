Ecopetrol requests disbursement of financing line with local bank as part of its… – Press Release

BOGOTA, Colombia, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ecopetrol S.A. (ECOPETROLEC informs that, as part of its strategy of integral debt management and refinancing of the 2023 maturities, it requests the disbursement of the resources associated to the financing line for an amount of COP 1 trillion, contracted with Bancolombia, that was announced to the market on March 17, 2023.

The disbursements will be made on June 16, 2023 for an amount of COP 692,827,560,000, on August 28, 2023 for an amount of COP 168,600,000,000. The resources will be used entirely to repay existing credit obligations of Ecopetrol S.A.

Ecopetrol is the largest company in Colombia and one of the main integrated energy companies in the American continent, with more than 18,000 employees. In Colombia, it is responsible for more than 60% of the hydrocarbon production of most transportation, logistics, and hydrocarbon refining systems, and it holds leading positions in the petrochemicals and gas distribution segments. With the acquisition of 51.4% of ISA’s shares, the company participates in energy transmission, the management of real-time systems (XM), and the Barranquilla – Cartagena coastal highway concession. At the international level, Ecopetrol has a stake in strategic basins in the American continent, with Drilling and Exploration operations in the United States (Permian basin and the Gulf of Mexico), Brazil, and Mexico, and, through ISA and its subsidiaries, Ecopetrol holds leading positions in the power transmission business in Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Bolivia, road concessions in Chile, and the telecommunications sector. This press release contains business prospect statements, operating and financial result estimates, and statements related to Ecopetrol’s growth prospects. These are all projections and, as such, they are based solely on the expectations of the managers regarding the future of the company and their continued access to capital to finance the company’s business plan. The…