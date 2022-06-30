Ed Barnard: Warwickshire signal Worcestershire’s England Lions all-rounder

England Lions all-rounder Ed Barnard began his career with his native Shropshire

Warwickshire have signed all-rounder Ed Barnard from Worcestershire on a three-year contract, from the 2023 season.

Shrewsbury-born Barnard, 26, who made his debut in 2015, is the Pears’ top County Championship run-scorer and wicket-taker this season.

He played a key part in earning them their last Championship promotion under then boss Steve Rhodes in 2017.

Barnard also starred in the 2018 T20 Blast triumph, Worcestershire’s first knockout trophy final win in 24 years.

He is one of two Worcestershire players from that night at Edgbaston strongly linked with Warwickshire in recent weeks, as the county’s T20 skipper Moeen Ali is reported to be set to return external-link to Birmingham.

Like Moeen and another reported target, Lancashire’s Birmingham-born England paceman Saqib Mahmood, Barnard’s deal with Worcestershire expires at the end of the season.

Having turned down the offer of a new deal, his move to…