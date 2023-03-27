Ed Pollock: Opening batter indicators three-year Worcestershire deal

Ed Pollock hit his first Worcestershire century on debut at Leicester in April 2022

Worcestershire opener Ed Pollock has signed a new three-year contract ahead of the 2023 county season.

The 27-year-old left-hander scored 826 runs in all competitions last summer after moving from Warwickshire.

Previously seen as a white-ball specialist, he hit his first two Championship centuries, including 113 off 77 balls against Middlesex.

His new contract follows similar three-year deals for paceman Ben Gibbon and spin bowler Josh Baker.

“He has come into Championship cricket, which he wanted to do, scored his hundreds and proved he could actually do it, which I think is massive for him,” said Paul Pridgeon, chair of the club’s cricket steering group.

“It’s all very well saying, ‘I want to play Championship cricket, I think I can do it’, but you have to go and prove it, and he has done that.

“He gives a different dimension at the top of the order in Championship cricket as well because sides are…