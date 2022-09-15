Eddie Butler: Former Wales rugby captain and legendary broadcaster dies aged 65

Eddie Butler made his debut for Pontypool in 1976

Former Wales rugby union captain and legendary broadcaster and commentator Eddie Butler has died at the age of 65.

After rising to prominence with club side Pontypool, Butler played 16 times for Wales between 1980 and 1984, captaining the side on six occasions and scoring two tries.

The number eight was called up to the British and Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand in 1983.

After retirement he became a respected rugby broadcaster.

Butler died in his sleep on a charity trek in Peru.

He was a pivotal part of the Pontypool side that was created by Ray Prosser and dominated Welsh club rugby in the late 1970s and early 1980s, captaining the side between 1982 and 1985.

Butler had also played for Cambridge University from 1976-1978 while studying French and Spanish at Fitzwilliam College.

Butler’s first cap came in Wales’ 18-9 Five Nations win against France in January, 1980.

He retired from international rugby in 1985 aged 27 and having…