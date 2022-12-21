Eddie Jones: Former England coach desires one other worldwide job

Eddie Jones’ last game in charge of England was the 27-13 defeat by world champions South Africa on 26 November

Eddie Jones says he wants to continue coaching at international level and has not ruled out the possibility of taking the Australia job.

“It’s not about coaching England’s rivals, it’s about adding to the game. I love the game and I love coaching,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I want to continue coaching.”

The 62-year-old added: “As you get a bit older, as I am, you just want to leave things in a better place. I just want to share the great experience I have had, particularly with coaching players and teams.

“What we want to see is great games of rugby and if you have the opportunity to be part of that you are extremely lucky.”

Asked if he had spoken to Rugby Australia, Jones laughed and said: “Be a discerning reader, never believe what you read in the papers.”

Jones won 73% of his games in charge of England, claiming three Six Nations titles in his seven years in…