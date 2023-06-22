Edible Garden Announces Grant Funding from West Michigan Works! and the Michigan… – Press Release

Grants Underscore Company’s Focus on Food Safety Research

Builds Upon Research Partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA, and the EPA and the Company’s Collaborative Research Study with Auburn University’s Department of Horticulture

BELVIDERE, NJ, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) EDBL EDBLW))), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced that the Company has received funding from West Michigan Works! and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (“MDARD”) Specialty Crop Block Program. These funds are designated to reimburse Western Michigan employers for expenses associated with leadership and food safety training. The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which enhances the competitiveness of Michigan’s specialty crops such as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture, awards grants to organizations that demonstrate potential impacts and quantifiable results for the specialty crop industry and/or the public.



Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to have been awarded these grants from West Michigan Works! and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Specialty Crop Block Program that will be able to enhance the Company’s efforts in food safety. Specifically, these grants will provide opportunities for our employees at the Company’s Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to undergo training in key areas including Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) training, and Good Agricultural Practices Training. These grants not only reflect our dedication to food safety but also complement our research partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA, and the EPA studying the impact of nanobubble technology on…