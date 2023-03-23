Edinburgh: Accidents after massive ship suggestions over





CNN

—



A large ship sitting in a dry dock was dislodged from its holding and partially tipped over in the Scottish capital Edinburgh on Wednesday, leaving 33 people injured, emergency services said.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service told CNN that 21 patients were transported to local hospitals and a further 12 were treated and discharged at the scene of the accident at the Imperial Dock in Leith, a neighborhood in northern Edinburgh.

The spokesperson said the service dispatched 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, a special operations team, three paramedic response units and three patient transport vehicle.

The Edinburgh Police Division said its officers and other emergency services were at the site of the incident, which happened just before 8:30 a.m. local time. The Scottish government said it activated its resilience arrangements to support…