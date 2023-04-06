Education Foundation for California Schools Announces Annual Golf Tournament Fun… – Press Release

Annual Event Raises Funds to Support Grants for Impactful Educational Programs

The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst FCU and the Orange County Department of Education, today announced its annual golf tournament fundraiser will be held on Monday, June 26, at the Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach. Last year, the Education Foundation’s golf tournament raised more than $150,000, a record for the organization that is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The Education Foundation for California Schools, a non-profit organization created by SchoolsFirst FCU and the Orange County Department of Education, will hold its annual golf tournament fundraiser on Monday, June 26, at the Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)

Every year, the Education Foundation for California Schools awards grants to California teachers from kindergarten through community college. Grants can be used for materials or equipment to support the development of new, impactful programs that will inspire a student’s desire to excel in core subjects. Since the program was launched in 2003, more than 700 teachers have received grants totaling nearly $1.7 million, directly impacting more than 50,000 California students.

“Over the past two decades, the Education Foundation for California Schools has played an increasingly important role in providing funding for new and impactful educational programs that spark a love of learning among students,” said Bill Cheney, chief executive officer of SchoolsFirst FCU. “We’re pleased to partner with the Orange County Department of Education to support teachers as they bring bold new thinking to the classroom while they educate our future citizens and leaders.”

