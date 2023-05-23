EFI’s Extensive Offerings at FESPA 2023 Offer Print Businesses Profitable Growth… – Press Release

MUNICH, Germany, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Electronics For Imaging, Inc., continues on its innovative path to create more opportunities for customers to achieve profitable growth with the announcement of the company’s first UV LED inkjet inks for thermoformed 3D sign and display applications, along with another breakthrough in the analogue-to-digital transformation – the EFI™ Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass printer for sign and display graphics that is more than twice as productive as the fastest multi-pass/shuttle-based printer. Along with EFI’s new technology announcements, the Londonderry, N.H.-based company is presenting its leading portfolio of sign and display graphics technology – including advanced roll-to-roll, hybrid and soft-signage graphics printers – at the FESPA Global Print Expo, 23-26 May, at Messe Munich in Hall A1, Stand B50.



EFI Nozomi single-pass technology for sign and display graphics

Available later this year, the 1.4-metre-wide EFI Nozomi 14000 SD single-pass printer joins the 1.8-metre-wide EFI Nozomi 18000+ LED printer – the very first single-pass inkjet production printer designed for sign and display graphics printing – in a series of modular and scalable solutions for ultra-high-volume producers looking for super-high-speed, high-quality production capabilities. The Nozomi 14000 SD printer supports a variety of substrates for sign and display applications along with enhanced priming and print varnish optional capabilities. With speeds up to 10 times faster than multi-pass printers on the market, the Nozomi 140000 SD printer is available with white, orange and violet ink options in addition to the standard CMYK ink set to give display graphics professionals the ability to deliver up to 97% of the Pantone® colour gamut.

The new EFI LED thermoformable ink announced at FESPA extends the company’s long history of innovation and development as a world-leading manufacturer of digital inkjet inks for industrial and display…