EHS and Risk Management Platform YellowBird Raises $6.25M in Oversubscribed Seed… – Press Release

PHOENIX, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — YellowBird, a leading EHS and Risk Management technology platform, announced today the completion of its $5 million Seed round funding at an oversubscribed $6.25 million. The funding round was led by Rebalance Capital and Manifold Group, and joined by QBE, Nationwide’s Venture Capital team, Plug and Play, Cameron Ventures, and other investors.

This funding will help YellowBird continue on its growth trajectory, further invest in building technology, and accelerate its customer acquisition and marketplace strategy. YellowBird plans to hire engineering team members to continue developing advanced technology, growing the customer success team to improve client satisfaction and invest in sales and marketing advancements.

YellowBird has grown exponentially in the past two years, with sourced jobs in 42 states. YellowBird has achieved 2x year-over-year revenue and supply growth two years in a row with Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) professional flex workers. YellowBird’s customer list features Fortune 100 companies, including Nationwide and QBE Insurance, along with major brands in manufacturing, construction and energy. Working EHS and Risk Management Professionals on the YellowBird platform earn an average of $75 per hour.

“We are thrilled to have completed this funding round with the support of two of the nation’s most highly respected impact venture capitalists and two of the largest global insurance brands,” said Michael Zalle, Founder and CEO of YellowBird. “This funding will provide resources to continue developing our platform’s technology, particularly artificial intelligence, performance tracking and delivery efficiency, as well as introduce upskilling opportunities for our professionals. Our goal is to help EHS and Risk Management Professionals earn more with greater flexibility…