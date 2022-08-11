Eight cops killed in Sierra Leone throughout anti-government protests, minister says





The officers, six men and two women, were “brutalized” and killed in the area where the protests held on Wednesday, youth minister Mohamed Orman Bangura said.

The protests grew violent at times. Graphic images and video of battered and seriously injured protesters and some members of security forces could be seen on social media. Security forces were also seen firing guns at citizens.

Bangura said he could not immediately confirm the number of civilians killed or injured in the violent demonstrations.

“We are yet to know how many people were injured, but I can confirm that eight police officers were killed.” Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh imposed a curfew Wednesday to quell the protests. Youth minister Bangura described the protests as an “act of terrorism.” “Those are not protesters. There’s a difference between protest and riot and acts of terrorism. Protesting is different from acting as a terrorist…going against the state, killing young police officers,” he said. “The…